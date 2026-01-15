Previous
213/365 by nuumb
213 / 365

213/365

The way the bell was being lit and the bright red bricks behind caught my eye and made for a pleasingly graphic image.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Dave Green

@nuumb
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact