223/365 by nuumb
223 / 365

223/365

Its popular at Tha Phae Gate to have your photo taken with the many pigeon's flying around.
Sometimes its more like Hitchcock's film 'The Birds'.
25th January 2026

Dave Green

@nuumb
61% complete

