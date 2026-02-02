Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
231/365
Things you really don't expect to see...
Came across a chap walking his Sudanese Tortoise along the moat today. Apparently they like to have a 2km walk each day!
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
