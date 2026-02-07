Previous
236/365 by nuumb
236/365

Visited Underwater World in Langkawi to see some of the amazing creatures that live in the ocean.
This image is a long exposure of one of the tanks that had a colourful variety of fish going a little bit crazy at feeding time.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Dave Green

@nuumb
64% complete

Photo Details

