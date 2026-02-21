Sign up
250 / 365
250/365
A birds eye view from Penang's first skyscraper which remains the tallest within the state to this day. Completed in 1986, the Komtar Tower stands at 817ft.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Dave Green
@nuumb
365
OM-5
21st February 2026 6:15am
