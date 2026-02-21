Previous
250/365 by nuumb
250 / 365

250/365

A birds eye view from Penang's first skyscraper which remains the tallest within the state to this day. Completed in 1986, the Komtar Tower stands at 817ft.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Dave Green

@nuumb
68% complete

