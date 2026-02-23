Previous
Grilling Tandoori chicken in preparation for opening the Iftar (fast) during Ramadam at the food bazaar, Penang. Smells so amazing, I wish I could upload a scratch and sniff photo😂
Dave Green

@nuumb
