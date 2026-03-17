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Had a stroll around the monkey forest today in Ubud. The thieving little rascals liberated a tube of sun cream and a bottle of mosquito spray from me.😕
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Dave Green
@nuumb
272
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365
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17th March 2026 9:42am
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