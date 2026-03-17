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272/365 by nuumb
272 / 365

272/365

Had a stroll around the monkey forest today in Ubud. The thieving little rascals liberated a tube of sun cream and a bottle of mosquito spray from me.😕
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Dave Green

@nuumb
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