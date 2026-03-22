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This chap has a little beach shack selling cold drinks. I thought this made a nice portrait as I slurped my much needed cola and we chatted.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Dave Green
@nuumb
278
photos
19
followers
1
following
76% complete
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365
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OM-5
Taken
21st March 2026 7:09am
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