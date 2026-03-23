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Uluwatu Temple. The temple is built at the edge of a 70-meter-high (230 ft) cliff. In folklore, this rock is said to be part of Dewi Danu's petrified barque.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Dave Green

@nuumb
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