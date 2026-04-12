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288/365 by nuumb
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288/365

Everything is going crazy in the garden at the moment and so I decided, after my short time out, to try shooting through the newly developed leaves and try to pick out just a couple to be any where near in focus.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Dave Green

@nuumb
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