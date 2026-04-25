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Stapenhill Ferry Bridge is a Victorian pedestrian bridge over the River Trent in Burton upon Trent and links the town centre to the suburb of Stapenhill half a mile away on the other side of the river
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Dave Green

@nuumb
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