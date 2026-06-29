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This fella looks like his shell has saved him more than once.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Dave Green
@nuumb
356
photos
19
followers
1
following
97% complete
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1
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365
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OM-5
Taken
30th June 2026 12:06pm
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful.
July 2nd, 2026
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