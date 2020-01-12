Previous
It was snowing yesterday. by nyngamynga
68 / 365

It was snowing yesterday.

Calmness and relaxation in the body, the elements of the wind on the street.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

KnittedSlon

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
