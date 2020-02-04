Previous
Thinking out loud. by nyngamynga
88 / 365

Thinking out loud.

Yet sculpture is not my element. I like to use many different techniques in one job.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

KnittedSlon

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
