Решила отвлечься от всего - вирус, экономика. by nyngamynga
126 / 365

Решила отвлечься от всего - вирус, экономика.

Записалась к своему учителю в группу движуху и вот такое задание мне выпало. Надо сделать из шерсти птицу киви, которая кричит влюбленно. =)
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
