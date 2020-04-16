Previous
Последний день Песаха. by nyngamynga
Последний день Песаха.

Теперь у меня будет больше свободного времени. Время завершить начатые войлочные и не только проекты. Ну и фотоаппарат всегда под рукой держать. Увы, на улицу нельзя выходить Covid-19 бушует, так что зеленеющие листочки буду фотографировать из окна.
16th April 2020

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
