135 / 365
Последний день Песаха.
Теперь у меня будет больше свободного времени. Время завершить начатые войлочные и не только проекты. Ну и фотоаппарат всегда под рукой держать. Увы, на улицу нельзя выходить Covid-19 бушует, так что зеленеющие листочки буду фотографировать из окна.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
365
Canon EOS 200D
16th April 2020 8:44pm
