Bananas wilted by nyngamynga
Bananas wilted

Ничего не хочется никаких фруктов. Времена сейчас такие когда все навалилось до кучи: самоизоляция, экономический кризис, умерла мама. Настроение ниже плинтуса. Лето хорошая погода - выходить из дома нельзя.
Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
