Первый мишка связаный в школе миниатюры Наташи Косовой. by nyngamynga
274 / 365

Первый мишка связаный в школе миниатюры Наташи Косовой.

Мишка получился не таким как задумывалось. Он мой автопортрет, у меня все валится из рук. Лапки пришила криво и ушки тоже, сама себя чувствую разбитой.
27th August 2020

Anna

@nyngamynga
