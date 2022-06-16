Dry pastel

Today, during the rain, I went up to a woman and opened an umbrella for her. That's how I met Lyuba, she suffered a stroke and now she walks very badly leaning on her cane. It would seem that we covered a small distance of only 500 meters in 40 minutes, during which time the rain stopped twice and the sun shone. During this period of time we talked about a lot. Lyuba is 67 years old and she is doing well, with her example she shows how important it is not to give up and not succumb to illnesses. And I also think Lyuba was sent to me in order to remember that no matter what happens, you can’t take everything to heart and not let anxiety settle in us. Take everything more calmly, because there are so many sores from stress.