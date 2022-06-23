Previous
I continue to travel around the city where I live. by nyngamynga
Photo 551

I continue to travel around the city where I live.

I still don't have a router, so I rarely go online.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
