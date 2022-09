It's such a stress, an urgent trip to the vet.

Last night, the cat somehow cut off his own cornea in his left eye. I don't understand how it happened, but it looks scary. I can't even think about it calmly. Horrors can happen even when things are calm. I need a sedative.

The vet prescribed antibiotic drops and ointment ointment. If after 3 days it gets worse, urgently go to the veterinary clinic for surgery.