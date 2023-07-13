Previous
Flowers on the balcony today can not be watered, they are abundantly watered by hanging clouds with rain. by nyngamynga
My friend from Perm and she sent me a forecast of her place, she has +35 hot today.
We have +14 ☔💦 hot water was also turned off, so the house was doubly cold and the apartment became cool.
