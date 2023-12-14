Sign up
Photo 634
A package from my Korean friend.
Pictures with the inscription HAPPINESS in Korean and Russian.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
0
0
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
637
photos
18
followers
51
following
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
TECNO CI6n
Taken
14th December 2023 1:12pm
