+31 Celsius, my husband and I love this kind of weather. This cloud poured down when we entered the park, fortunately there was a gazebo with a roof. by nyngamynga
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
