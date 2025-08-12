Previous
Next
I started embroidering flowers, but I don't know when I'll finish. I'm not a fan of embroidery, but sometimes I want to. by nyngamynga
Photo 700

I started embroidering flowers, but I don't know when I'll finish. I'm not a fan of embroidery, but sometimes I want to.

12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact