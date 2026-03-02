Previous
Pukeko by nzkites
Pukeko

I like these birds. Lots of people consider them pests. They nest in the swamp alongside the path. Photographed in the Gordon Carmichael Reserve a few days ago.
NZkites

@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time.
Janice ace
Good capture of this colourful bird.
March 3rd, 2026  
