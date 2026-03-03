Sign up
Previous
Photo 375
Canada Geese
This photo was also taken in the Gordon Carmichael Reserve a few days ago. Where there are so many geese that the local residents are calling for a cull to reduce numbers.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
0
0
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Tags
bird
,
geese
,
nz
