48 - gelli plate printing by obsidian
48 / 365

48 - gelli plate printing

A huge thank you for all the amazing comments on my photoart that was published. Most of the resources, including the model, are from my course.

Doing photoartistry got me back in touch with art and I have been playing with all sorts of things. I like to make my own backgrounds and one of the things I use is a gelli plate. I use it to make "papers" which I then scan or/and photograph.
No matter what I do, I always end up covered in paint!

The papers I have started today are going to be used in my 2021 journal, my art journal and also as photoart resources so I get quite a lot of out them. It's just a pack of photocopier paper so cheap as chips!
Lin ace
A nice glimpse into your art world - well captured - looking forward to seeing more of your art!
December 18th, 2020  
