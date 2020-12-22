Previous
52 - Shopping hell by obsidian
52 / 365

52 - Shopping hell

Do your shopping early Al ... you will avoid the worst of the crowds. HA HA HA

Couldn't have been more wrong as it was crazy busy! not only that, the request to shop alone where possible was totally being ignored as nearly every other lot in the queue to get into the store were either couples or full families!
Had to turn back from the farm shop where I get my veg as the queue just to get into the road where the shop is was down the main road!
Add to that, my cat food order hadn't arrived despite it being due today and ... the pharmacy messed up my prescription! (Jo kindly walked that was on her walk and picked up my missing stuff!)
All in all ... shopping today was hell.

But while I was stood in a queue, the sun shone down and I like the reflections.

I have a Crabbies ginger beer now though. No more shopping for me! I am done. (I got a small bag of cat food to see us through)
