53 - Brownie Fest!

If you have never tried a Jeni's Brownie, you don't know what you are missing.



I first met Jeni years ago at the Clitheroe food festival and discovered we had mutual friends. I took some photo's of her and her stall and we have been friends ever since.



With the covid restrictions, she hasn't been able to do her normal stalls so she went into having her goods delivered instead. Today a lovely festive Brownie box I ordered arrived ... just in time for Christmas!



I have been trying to buy local and support small businesses and this is a lovely way of doing it.