Previous
Next
53 - Brownie Fest! by obsidian
53 / 365

53 - Brownie Fest!

If you have never tried a Jeni's Brownie, you don't know what you are missing.

I first met Jeni years ago at the Clitheroe food festival and discovered we had mutual friends. I took some photo's of her and her stall and we have been friends ever since.

With the covid restrictions, she hasn't been able to do her normal stalls so she went into having her goods delivered instead. Today a lovely festive Brownie box I ordered arrived ... just in time for Christmas!

I have been trying to buy local and support small businesses and this is a lovely way of doing it.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Esta Moon Artistry

@obsidian
Who am I?My name is Alison and I am a hobby photographer, photoartist and multi media artist from the North West of England. Some people...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ricksnap ace
Look delicious, good shot, great that you are supporting small local businesses
December 23rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Yum! I would love some!
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise