54 - Christmas Eve Red

Wishing everyone a Happy Christmas.



Jo is working all over Christmas and New Year so I had this bottle of red ready for this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be an ordinary day for me and I will spend it on my own as we are having our festive meal on Boxing Day when Jo is off.



The backdrop for this photo is one of my gelli print papers. A simple six layer "artwork".

Layer 1 - the original photo which I did on a plain light background.

Layer 2. The background paper.

Layer 3. I selected the wine and bauble tree from the original photo and copied it to a new layer set over layer 2.

Layer 4. A new empty layer set to soft light blend mode. I used a black brush to dark the area around the bottom of the wine bottle to ground it. I also darkened a couple of other areas before changing to a white brush and just lightened a couple of areas to make them stand out a little.

Layer 5. A merged layer on which I used the camera raw filter to just to give a white vignette.

I also used curves to just darken the background a little.

Layer 6. Just added a snowflake border and changed the colour to a blue rather than a black border.

Flattened all the layers and just got a nice little photo of my wine.



Merry Christmas!

