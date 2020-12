58 - Last week of 2021

This is the last weekly spread of my bullet journal.

I have never managed to do a journal so this year I got myself a Rhodia goalbook and decided to try bullet journalling.

It has been hard going sometimes and easy others ... but I have done it.

What's more, I got myself a new goalbook and have already started my January 2021 pages!



Maybe one day, I will manage to keep up with comments on here too!! Have to say I am already finding uploading hard work.