62 - New Year meal

The first "big" meal of the year.



I love my cooking and I always do a meal on New Years Day unless Jo is working a late shift.

She was again allowed home at dinner and she is on a late shift tomorrow so I knew we could have our fizz and wine.



I did a mixed antipasti starter with gravlax and caviar for Jo and Italian meats and olives (plus one piece of gravlax for me) with gammon as a main. We were too full for anything else but I have some lovely cheeses if we want to pick later.



That will be it for big meals though until later in January when we will have our first champagne meal of the year. This will be year four of doing them! (I love cooking!)