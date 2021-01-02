Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
63 / 365
63 - Unwanted
I love to look at photo's of snow but I don't like the real thing.
Me and snow have a history that I never want repeated.
Just hoping that it stops soon and then goes away.
Sorry to those who love snow ... feel free to have it all.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esta Moon Artistry
@obsidian
Who am I?My name is Alison and I am a hobby photographer, photoartist and multi media artist from the North West of England. Some people...
63
photos
32
followers
50
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
2nd January 2021 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
out of my bathroom window
Lynda McG
ace
Haha - I've just been getting excited as it was coming down quite thick, but then it stopped! I love it now I'm retired and don't need to go anywhere but it was different when I worked!
January 2nd, 2021
Lin
ace
I'm with you - love to look at the beautiful snow captures of others, but don't want it myself. Nicely captured but I hope it goes away quickly for you.
January 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
It's beautiful, but I don't like to drive in it. Folks around here can't drive in the rain! I don't want to tell you what they drive like in ice or snow. Idiots!
January 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close