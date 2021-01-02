Previous
63 - Unwanted by obsidian
63 / 365

63 - Unwanted

I love to look at photo's of snow but I don't like the real thing.
Me and snow have a history that I never want repeated.

Just hoping that it stops soon and then goes away.
Sorry to those who love snow ... feel free to have it all.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Esta Moon Artistry

@obsidian
Who am I?My name is Alison and I am a hobby photographer, photoartist and multi media artist from the North West of England. Some people...
Lynda McG ace
Haha - I've just been getting excited as it was coming down quite thick, but then it stopped! I love it now I'm retired and don't need to go anywhere but it was different when I worked!
January 2nd, 2021  
Lin ace
I'm with you - love to look at the beautiful snow captures of others, but don't want it myself. Nicely captured but I hope it goes away quickly for you.
January 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
It's beautiful, but I don't like to drive in it. Folks around here can't drive in the rain! I don't want to tell you what they drive like in ice or snow. Idiots!
January 2nd, 2021  
