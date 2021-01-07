Previous
68 - The angel Diesel by obsidian
68 / 365

Not a good day.
Not a good day for many reasons but it was topped off by hearing that this lovely boy had got his wings.

Diesel was a big chunky British Shorthair.

Diesel came to stay with us a couple of times in 2014 when his Daddies went away. The last time he stayed it was for four weeks and he became a little part of our family. He was also a wonderful distraction as that time was just after my Mother died.

Our Willow thought it was fabulous to have a playmate nearer her own age (our other two at the time were older and did not want to play) and it was because she seemed to miss having a playmate that we decided to get another cat (and then another ... and then another!)

RIP Diesel. You had a very pampered life and will be missed.
Photo Details

