75 - cat toy by obsidian
75 - cat toy

Thank you for all the lovely comments on my sorrow artwork. It means a lot.

I have not been feeling the love on my photoart or my normal artwork. I saw a friend had made a lovely wall hanging and it made me think of a cat toy so I made my own version.
MacKenzie loves it!
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Esta Moon Artistry

@obsidian
Who am I?My name is Alison and I am a hobby photographer, photoartist and multi media artist from the North West of England. Some people...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very pretty!
January 16th, 2021  
