76 - bed hog by obsidian
76 / 365

76 - bed hog

My boy is such a bed hog.
He loves it when I stay in bed for a bit as he can curl up and steal my heat.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Esta Moon Artistry

@obsidian
Who am I?My name is Alison and I am a hobby photographer, photoartist and multi media artist from the North West of England. Some people...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a sweet shot! I would be sneezing my brains out though. =)
January 16th, 2021  
Monica
Adorable!
January 16th, 2021  
