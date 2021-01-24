79 - January champagne meal

I have accepted that a "proper" 365 project is never going to happen as I just don't have the passion for it now.



But I shall upload when I feel like doing so.



Some people commented about my monthly "champagne meals" so one of the things I will definitely do an upload for is each months meal.



This is January's which we had yesterday ...

Leek, king oyster mushroom and feta filo roulade.

Haggis, neeps and tatties.

Lemon posset with raspberries and dark chocolate.

Cheese! we always have cheese!



I normally do haggis in January as we both like it. Odd for me as I hate offal!

