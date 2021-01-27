80 - Sorting Hat card

Although he is in his twenties, our Nephew loves Harry Potter so I decided to make him a Birthday card with the sorting hat on it.



I drew it out and used a fine liner to give a basic outline. I then used some metallic watercolour with a gelli plate to get the gold onto the card. I did a few extra bits of gold and die cut a "happy birthday" which also got the gold treatment.

I went over it with a black marker to bring out a few darker bits, drew a gold seal on the envelope then put my "Esta Moon Artistry" sticker on the back.



Voila ... it is done! I just hope he likes it now.