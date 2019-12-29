Previous
Next
Maija by octogenarian
Photo 1100

Maija

Maija's skin growth has become worse, and we agreed with the vet today that it will be operated on coming Friday, if I am well enough to drive Maija to the vet's.

Hoping for recovery for both of us. :-)
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Octogenarian

ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise