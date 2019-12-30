Sign up
Photo 1101
Sending what I can
My heart goes out to all good people in Australia who are fighting the fires and rescuing animals to safe areas. I am sending what I can.
I have been sick with a severe cold and spent the holidays at the hospital. At home now.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija.
bushfires
