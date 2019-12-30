Previous
Next
Sending what I can by octogenarian
Photo 1101

Sending what I can

My heart goes out to all good people in Australia who are fighting the fires and rescuing animals to safe areas. I am sending what I can.

I have been sick with a severe cold and spent the holidays at the hospital. At home now.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Octogenarian

ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise