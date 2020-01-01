Sign up
Photo 1101
First day
We are both unwell, Maija and I.
I have a bad cold, and Maija's skin growth will be operated on on Friday.
And this is supposed to be a new year. ;-(
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
0
0
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1409
photos
14
followers
16
following
301% complete
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P300
Taken
1st January 2020 8:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newday
