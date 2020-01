Resting

Talked to my doctor today, and we agreed that there's nothing else I can do, but rest and wait. I have had this cold, sore throat and coughing for a week and a half now. With good luck I can maybe have my vaccination in a week, maybe maybe...



Talked to Maija's vet, and we agreed that as the sore looks dry, and Maija isn't rubbing it, we will wait till I feel better, and the operation will take place only then.



We will rest, both of us, Maija and I. :-)