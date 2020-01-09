Previous
Moon by octogenarian
Photo 1105

Moon

The weather was nice, so I walked to the post office and to the grocery store.

Not many people write Christmas cards anymore, but I did receive a few, so decided to send thank-you-cards to my friends today.

The moon is almost full, I guess.
Walks @ 7 ace
Good night shot. I do believe it is full today.
January 9th, 2020  
