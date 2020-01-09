Sign up
Photo 1105
Moon
The weather was nice, so I walked to the post office and to the grocery store.
Not many people write Christmas cards anymore, but I did receive a few, so decided to send thank-you-cards to my friends today.
The moon is almost full, I guess.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
1
0
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1413
photos
14
followers
16
following
302% complete
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P300
Taken
9th January 2020 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
walk
Walks @ 7
ace
Good night shot. I do believe it is full today.
January 9th, 2020
