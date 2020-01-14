Rain

I knew I had to go to the store for cat food, so I asked my good friend what the weather is like: cold? icy streets? windy? No, a very nice weather, not cold, not slippery and no wind.



I chatted with my neighbor a while, so it was already raining before I sat off. And it really was windy. But I made it, and I guess I have to admit that it was a refreshing walk. :-D