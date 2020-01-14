Sign up
Photo 1107
Rain
I knew I had to go to the store for cat food, so I asked my good friend what the weather is like: cold? icy streets? windy? No, a very nice weather, not cold, not slippery and no wind.
I chatted with my neighbor a while, so it was already raining before I sat off. And it really was windy. But I made it, and I guess I have to admit that it was a refreshing walk. :-D
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1415
photos
14
followers
16
following
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P300
Taken
14th January 2020 5:19pm
Tags
rain
,
groceries
Lynn
ace
Stay safe - I know Maija will appreciate it!
January 14th, 2020
