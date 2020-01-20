Sign up
Photo 1108
Evening walk
Walked to the pharmacy for Maija's medicine, stepped in the post office for the new stamps, but they hadn't come yet. Then some groceries.
Nice colourful sky after all the greyness we've had.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
Tags
sky
