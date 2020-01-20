Previous
Evening walk by octogenarian
Photo 1108

Evening walk

Walked to the pharmacy for Maija's medicine, stepped in the post office for the new stamps, but they hadn't come yet. Then some groceries.

Nice colourful sky after all the greyness we've had.
20th January 2020

Octogenarian

@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
