We stayed indoors all day by octogenarian
Photo 1109

We stayed indoors all day

I am going to the private clinic tomorrow for the influenza vaccination if my doctor considers me well enough after the nose and throat cold that started a month ago. I am no longer coughing, but I am very tired.
21st January 2020

Octogenarian

@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija.
