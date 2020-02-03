Sign up
Photo 1113
Cold
It is cold out here!
I know, it is a couple degrees below zero, but it feels so much colder because we have had warm weather for so long.
We had plenty of snow last year.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
0
0
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1421
photos
14
followers
16
following
304% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P300
Taken
3rd February 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cold
,
maija
