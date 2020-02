Dreich

Today's weather has been 'dreich', if I may borrow the Scots word.

"A word that is commonly used to describe the Finnish (!) weather has been named the 'most iconic' Scots word." (I found this on a bbc.com site, but can't find it again.)



We do not have a word in Finnish as expressive as 'dreich' for our very typical weather so we have to borrow it. :-)