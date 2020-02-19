Sign up
Photo 1118
After the operation
The sore behind Maija's ear was at last operated on. Here she is wrapped in blankets on the way home.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1427
photos
14
followers
16
following
Tags
operation
,
maija
