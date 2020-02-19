Previous
After the operation by octogenarian
Photo 1118

After the operation

The sore behind Maija's ear was at last operated on. Here she is wrapped in blankets on the way home.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Octogenarian

@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija.
